PLATTSMOUTH – The annual Plattsmouth Harvest Festival quilt show attracted 98 people to the First United Methodist Church to view 50 quilts and other items on display.
They also had a chance to vote on their favorites in four different categories.
In the adult category, Bonnie Painter took home first place with not only one quilt, but two, each receiving the same number of votes.
In the wall hanging category, Brooks Utterback won first place, while Evelyn Mauk won in the child category.
You have free articles remaining.
Jennie Supancic won the miscellaneous category.
Karen Berkland was the winner in the drawing for a free quilt.
This annual show is put on by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
The quilts were laid out across the pews in the church sanctuary.