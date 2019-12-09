LOUISVILLE – Despite his hectic schedule, Santa still made time to visit Louisville last Saturday to meet all the good little boys and girls.
And, dozens of vendors and crafters set up shop to display their wares around town, also.
“Vendor-wise, we had a good turnout,” said Stacee Schmidt-Cottrell, organizer of the Vendor and Crafter Holiday Bazaar.
About 50 candy canes were on hand to give to each child visiting Santa with 39 being given out, according to Schmidt-Cottrell.
“That was still good,” she said of that number.
Santa has been to town before, but this was the first year for the vendors’ event, she said. Initially, some 50 vendors and crafters signed up to participate, though a few dropped out for various reasons, according to Schmidt-Cottrell. Nevertheless, more than 40 participated, she added.
“I think that was an excellent number,” Schmidt-Cottrell said.
The vendors set up their displays at the Louisville Public Library, the Senior Center and the Louisville Elementary School gym.
“We had a wide variety of different vendors, a wide variety of crafters,” Schmidt-Cottrell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Among them was Chris Bergstrom promoting his new business, Chris’s Cosmos Photography.
Until a few months ago, the 37-year-old from Omaha seemed more interested in astronomy than taking photographs.
“Last May, I started building a telescope and borrowed a camera from a friend of mine,” he said. “I became obsessed with photography. It was a complete accident and I fell in love with it.”
His photos feature rural landscaping with the beauty of the cosmos as a backdrop.
Jennifer Mayhew, a local independent stylist, brought a line of Color Street nail polish strips to the event.
“You put it on a like a sticker and smells like real nail polish, but not as strong,” she said. “It’s great for busy moms or anybody who doesn’t like waiting for the nails to dry.”
Shoppers were also able to purchase Christmas ornaments, handmade by a local girl, with proceeds going to needy families, Schmidt-Cottrell said.
“Being the first year to have vendors, I thought it was excellent,” she said.