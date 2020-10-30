Dramatic win over McCook puts Plattsmouth into second round in playoffs

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s playoff run continues – thanks to a stingy defense and two dramatic touchdowns that lifted the Blue Devils to a 13-9 win over McCook on Friday evening in the first round of the Class B state playoffs.
“I couldn’t be more happy for the kids,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.
Defense was the name of the game for the most part, but when the Blue Devils needed a score they came through.
This was first evident late in the first half with McCook leading 3-0 and with little offensive punch being shown by the Blue Devils. But with just 12 seconds remaining before intermission, senior Adam Eggert returned a punt 45 yards for a score – a much needed score, according to the coach.
“That punt return gave us energy for the remaining game,” Dzuris said. “It was a tremendous effort on his (Eggert) part.”
But, McCook’s defense had plenty of energy of its own stopping the Blue Devils for most of the second half. Meanwhile, the Bison offense picked up enough yardage to allow senior Luke Maris to kick two field goals for a 9-6 lead with time running out.
But in this season of dramatic plays, the Blue Devils showed they still had plenty in the playbook.
Following the go-ahead McCook field goal, which came at just 3 minutes and 30 seconds, Plattsmouth returned the kickoff back to its own 45-yard line. Then, a long pass play moved the ball to the McCook 24-yard line. A few plays later, the Blue Devils made enough yardage on a fourth-and-short play.
Finally, junior Owen Prince caught a short pass from senior quarterback Jack Alexander and ran 11 yards for what would be the winning score with just 34 seconds left. The extra point made the score 13-9.
McCook tried several desperation passes in the few seconds remaining, but to no avail. When the last second ticked away, the entire PHS team ran out to midfield to celebrate a tough victory.
“We made some plays at the end with our passing,” Dzuris said.
The effort by the defense in not allowing a McCook touchdown and the way the offense came up with the big plays when needed really impressed him.
“It really showed the character and strength of these young men,” Dzuris said.
The Blue Devils now advance to the second round with a possible game against Bennington High School.
McCook – 3 0 3 3 - 9
Plattsmouth – 0 6 0 7 - 13
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!