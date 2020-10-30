Dramatic win over McCook puts Plattsmouth into second round in playoffs

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s playoff run continues – thanks to a stingy defense and two dramatic touchdowns that lifted the Blue Devils to a 13-9 win over McCook on Friday evening in the first round of the Class B state playoffs.

“I couldn’t be more happy for the kids,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.

Defense was the name of the game for the most part, but when the Blue Devils needed a score they came through.

This was first evident late in the first half with McCook leading 3-0 and with little offensive punch being shown by the Blue Devils. But with just 12 seconds remaining before intermission, senior Adam Eggert returned a punt 45 yards for a score – a much needed score, according to the coach.

“That punt return gave us energy for the remaining game,” Dzuris said. “It was a tremendous effort on his (Eggert) part.”

But, McCook’s defense had plenty of energy of its own stopping the Blue Devils for most of the second half. Meanwhile, the Bison offense picked up enough yardage to allow senior Luke Maris to kick two field goals for a 9-6 lead with time running out.

But in this season of dramatic plays, the Blue Devils showed they still had plenty in the playbook.