ELMWOOD – When she was a little girl, Dakota Glasshoff announced she wanted to be a rodeo queen.
“It had always been my dream,” she said this week.
Her dream has now come true.
Dakota, a seventh grader at Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, was recently crowned Junior Miss RCA (Rodeo Champions of America-Nebraska) during competition events in Taylor.
This was the very first pageant held for the RCA, according to her mother, Tiffany Glasshoff.
There are five different queen titles in this competition, according to Tiffany, with Dakota having to compete against one other girl for the Junior Miss crown.
She and the other girl had to do a written test, interviews, impromptu questions, a speech and horsemanship, which involved a barrel pattern and working a steer down the arena. Dakota won the speech/impromptu and horsemanship portions.
“I was shocked at first, but became very happy,” Dakota said upon being named queen.
Her mother added, “She had tears in her eyes she was so excited and said, ‘My dream finally came true.’”
Dakota’s one-year title will involve making numerous personal appearances, such as at nursing homes, parades, fundraisers and attending rodeo events.
Dakota has been showing horses since the age of 5, her mother said.
Dakota, who lives with her family just outside Murdock, offered these tips for other girls:
“Dream big and never give up.”