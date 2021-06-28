Driver dead in Saturday accident near Greenwood

GREENWOOD – One person is dead from a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Saturday afternoon.

According to information supplied by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old male was driving west on the interstate near mile marker 422, about two miles west/southwest of Greenwood, when his vehicle, a Toyota SUV, left the roadway on the right side for an unknown reason and crashed into a creek bank.

Authorities received the call for response around 2:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver’s name was not yet released through the Nebraska State Patrol as of Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.