Driver injured in accident near Beaver Lake

BEAVER LAKE – A 21-year-old Omaha woman suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of Beaver Lake early Wednesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the accident occurred on 27th Avenue between Rouse Lane and E. McKelvie Road with deputies from his department and area rescue crews dispatched to the scene shortly after 6:20 p.m.

A LifeNet medical helicopter was also dispatched.

According to the sheriff, Jasmine Burney was traveling south on 27th Ave. when she lost control of her 2009 Honda Fit shortly after crossing Rouse Ln.

Burney's vehicle spun off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and rolled over. She was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff said.

Burney was transported by LifeNet to a hospital with what the sheriff said were serious injuries.

Seat belts were not in use, he said. The investigation is continuing, he said.

Murray fire/rescue personnel and county paramedics also responded to the scene, the sheriff said.