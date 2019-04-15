PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man, driving through Cass County with his wife on Sunday, suffered a medical condition that caused him to lose control of his vehicle which then crashed into a fence line near 1914 Nebraska Highway 50, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
In a press release through his office, deputies in his department responded to a report of an accident on that highway at 11:10 a.m.
The calling party advised that her husband had just changed a tire on their pickup, and shortly after driving away he suffered a medical condition that caused him to become unconscious, causing the vehicle to run off the road.
The wife, however, was unable to provide a location other than being on Hwy. 50, according to the press release. She advised that her husband was still unconscious and that she was trapped in the vehicle.
Cass County paramedics were dispatched to check the highway north of Nebraska Highway 1, while deputies were coming from the south end of Hwy. 50. Deputies located the crashed vehicle and found the driver, Rudolph Vasko, 82, of Omaha to still be unconscious in the driver's seat of his 2010 Chevrolet pickup. His wife, Mary, 80, was uninjured and was able to be freed from the vehicle once the deputy was able to open the door.
Her husband was transported by LifeNet to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was unrestrained at the time of the crash, according to Brueggemann.