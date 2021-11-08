Drivers escape injuries in Sunday accident

ASHLAND – Two drivers apparently escaped injuries when their vehicles collided near Ashland on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the area of 310th and Kimberly Drive around 3:50 p.m.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Donovan Thompson-Grimm, 18, was traveling east on Kimberly and stopped at 310th to turn left and go north on that street.

However, upon pulling out, Thompson-Grimm did not see a southbound 2017 Honda Accord come over a hill on 310th. The two vehicles collided in the road.

The Honda was driven by Zachary P. Dwyer, 24, who told authorities he saw that the van had stopped and proceeded forward until the van pulled out into the road from which he could not stop in time to avoid hitting it.

Both vehicles had air bags go off and both parties were wearing their seatbelts. No one was transported to the hospital. Both parties called to have their vehicles towed from the scene, the sheriff said.

