PLATTSMOUTH – Two people escaped serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident in Cass County on Sunday.
At around 9:50 a.m., Cass County sheriff's deputies, Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel and Plattsmouth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 66 for a two-vehicle accident with air bag deployment, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
An investigation found that Bonnie Kort, 18, of Lincoln, was westbound on Hwy. 66 in her Kia Optima when she was struck by a northbound Hyundai Sonata driven by 87-year-old John Barnhill, also of Lincoln.
Both parties were checked by rescue personnel and refused treatment at the scene, Brueggemann said.
The accident investigation was continuing.