Drivers hurt in weekend accident near Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A two-vehicle accident southwest of Weeping Water on Saturday resulted in both drivers transported to a Lincoln hospital with injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with county medics and fire/rescue crews from Weeping Water, Manley and Avoca, were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 50.

According to Brueggemann, a 2018 Fiat convertible, driven by Jon M. Miller, 68, of Iowa, was traveling south on Hwy. 50 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Hwy. 34 and continued through the intersection striking a 2018 Ford pickup, driven by Eric Weber, 48, of Eagle, which was traveling west on Hwy. 34.

The impact caused the pickup to roll several times before ending up in the southwest ditch of the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, Brueggemann said.

Both drivers were transported to Bryan LGH Medical Center West for their injuries by Weeping Water and Elmwood rescue squads, Brueggemann said.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

