Drug Take Back event a success, police said

PLATTSMOUTH – Last Saturday, 97 pounds of unused medications was collected by local police during the annual Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It was a successful event for us,” said Capt. Ryan Crick. “And, that’s 97 pounds we’re keeping off the streets here.”

The four-hour event was held at the Plattsmouth Senior Center.

In the past, 50 to 70 pounds were usually collected, he said.

Last year, however, the event was canceled because of the pandemic, and many may have simply held onto their medications during that time, according to Crick.

Two large boxes were filled by residents deposing of their unused drugs, said Sgt. Reid Richter, who manned the site with department employee Audrey Wilson.

“It’s a good and safe way to get rid of drugs," Richter said. "It also reduces the potential for crimes."

All of the drugs have now been turned over to the DEA, which will destroy them, Crick said.

Residents, however, can always bring unused medications to the police department anytime during the year, he said.

This collection is secure, private and available anytime Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.