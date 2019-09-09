PLATTSMOUTH – Three people face several felony charges from a Sunday traffic stop in Cass County in which authorities found illegal drugs, a stolen sawed-off shotgun, a defaced revolver and several knives in the vehicle.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a deputy from his department, while observing a vehicle traveling east on Rock Bluff Road near 27th Avenue, completed a check on the plates and found the vehicle to be reported stolen out of Omaha.
The deputy made a felony traffic stop and learned the driver had recently recovered the vehicle, but did not notify the Omaha Police Department to remove the stolen vehicle flag from the system.
The deputy also made checks on the occupants in the vehicle. The rear seat passenger, later identified as Adam Wolfing, a 34-year-old male from Omaha, gave a false name to avoid a felony drug warrant out of Douglas County, according to Brueggemann.
Deputies arrested Wilfong and requested permission to search the vehicle as the other occupants had history of drug possession.
A K9 unit from Nebraska City was called to the scene, and while waiting for that unit, the back seat passenger, identified as 29-year-old Rebecca Norman of Bellevue, told the deputies she had drugs in her bra and was then placed in custody.
Upon arrival, the K9 unit searched the vehicle with deputies locating large amounts of meth and prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, a stolen sawed-off shotgun and a defaced .357 revolver, along with several knives.
The driver, identified as Rebecca Newman, 26, from Beaver Lake, was also arrested and transported to jail.
All three occupants were charged with several felony counts including possession of a stolen firearm, defaced firearm, possession with intent to deliver meth and felony criminal impersonation.
The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday morning and additional charges may be pending, according to Brueggemann.