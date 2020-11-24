E-M senior secures youth leadership honor

They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.

Pope said he has tried to become a well-rounded person in all of his school and community pursuits. He has achieved that goal by compiling a list of activities ranging from business contests to basketball games.

“Honestly, I love being busy at all times,” Pope said. “I hate sitting at home doing nothing. I am happiest when I’m the first one in the parking lot and the last one to leave. My best friends are those who are going through the 16-hour days with me. I see my coaches more than my parents. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Pope has devoted a large amount of energy to excelling in the fine arts. He has been selected four times to sing with the tenor section of the Nebraska All-State Chorus, and he has competed in many district activities for Elmwood-Murdock’s choir and band. He is filling a leadership position in the choir for the second straight year.