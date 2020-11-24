E-M senior secures youth leadership honor

MURDOCK – Gus Pope has kept his personal calendar filled with a lengthy lineup of activities during his high school career.
He recently circled a date on his busy schedule to accept a statewide honor for his leadership achievements.
Members of the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership recognized Pope with a Youth Salute Award. The organization honored students from 66 schools in the metro area during a virtual ceremony at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The Elmwood-Murdock senior said he was excited to learn he had been chosen as one of the award recipients.
“It was nice to see that my leadership skills were being recognized in a time where many of my opportunities were being taken away,” Pope said. “I’ve missed out on a lot over the past year, and the Youth Salute gave me the opportunity to showcase my leadership.”
Local residents formed the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership in 2018. They wanted to create a non-profit organization that focused on promoting and recognizing youth leaders in the region. They are running the group in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership.
Teachers, guidance counselors and principals at area schools could nominate students for the Youth Salute Award. Students had to be members of this year’s senior class and own a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.
Pope said he has tried to become a well-rounded person in all of his school and community pursuits. He has achieved that goal by compiling a list of activities ranging from business contests to basketball games.
“Honestly, I love being busy at all times,” Pope said. “I hate sitting at home doing nothing. I am happiest when I’m the first one in the parking lot and the last one to leave. My best friends are those who are going through the 16-hour days with me. I see my coaches more than my parents. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Pope has devoted a large amount of energy to excelling in the fine arts. He has been selected four times to sing with the tenor section of the Nebraska All-State Chorus, and he has competed in many district activities for Elmwood-Murdock’s choir and band. He is filling a leadership position in the choir for the second straight year.
Pope qualified for the state speech meet as a sophomore and has earned multiple medals at East Central Nebraska Conference speech contests. He has participated in many one-act plays at Elmwood-Murdock, and he helped adapt “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” for the school’s one-act play performance this fall.
The Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln honored Pope earlier this year with a Nebraska Young Artist Award. He has also showcased his fine arts skills in Europe during a trip there with the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music.
Pope has played piano and used his vocal talents at church services across the southeastern portion of Nebraska. He has also been a regular performer at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley.
“My family has been heavily involved with the Lofte Community Theatre before I was even born,” Pope said. “My parents were married there, so I just grew up knowing everybody involved. Between acting and singing onstage, to playing in the orchestra pit, to running lights and sound and even building set, I have volunteered most of my life away to that great organization.”
Pope has taken part in Elmwood-Murdock’s Future Business Leaders of America program for four years. He has competed at the state contest each of his first three years in FBLA, and he qualified for the National Leadership Conference in both 2019 and 2020. He served as chapter vice president in his junior year.
Pope has earned many scholastic honors at E-M. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the E-M Honor Roll multiple times. In addition to his fine arts and business activities, he has also participated in football, basketball, golf, Student Council, Quiz Bowl and Striv at Elmwood-Murdock.
