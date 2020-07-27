E-M seniors enjoy graduation event

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock seniors celebrated a milestone in their lives Saturday during a graduation ceremony that featured fond memories and fun moments.
School officials and family members congratulated 28 seniors on their academic accomplishments at the afternoon event. The ceremony included many social-distancing protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students sat six feet apart near the stage in the high school gym, and family members watched in groups of eight from the gym floor. Seniors also accepted their diplomas without the traditional handshake.
Class members included Sydney Anderson, Constence Baker, Samuel Behrends, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher, Desirea Bouzek, Vanessa Callaway, Ethan Clements, Alyssa Closner, Molly Feile, Jade Hernandez-Maddux, Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen, Spencer Koehn, Tyler Marlatt, Chaz Mellen, Lydia Nunez, Zane Rikli, Alyssa Robertson, Abagail Shannon, Drake Spohr, Abraham Vidaurre, Katelyn Vogler, Cole Wendt, Nicole Wenzel, Victoria Wilhelm, Noah Willey and Kylee Wilson.
Marlatt delivered the salutatory address at the ceremony. He spoke about many memories the Class of 2020 had made over the years and how this spring would stay at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts.
“I guess you could say this year was eventful,” Marlatt said. “Even though this wasn’t how we wanted it, at least we will remember it.”
Hosier presented the valedictory address for the crowd. She told the audience she and all of her classmates had been blessed during their time at Elmwood-Murdock. She said teachers and staff members had given the Knights many valuable lessons about persistence, positive thinking and successful attitudes.
“The environment we are placed in has the greatest impact on who we become,” Hosier said. “The support system we have had at Elmwood-Murdock has been amazing.”
E-M Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said he was thrilled to know seniors would be able to celebrate their achievements together. The district was forced to postpone the original graduation event in May because of coronavirus concerns. School officials spent many hours developing a plan that allowed the Class of 2020 to appear in the gym wearing graduation gowns.
“You don’t know how happy I am to see students and parents back in our school today,” Knippelmeyer said. “To me, graduation is one of the most important events of the school year.”
Seniors were able to take part in several traditional Elmwood-Murdock graduation moments. Students handed out roses to family members and gave them hugs midway through the ceremony. They then sat six feet apart in an empty section of bleachers to watch a ten-minute tribute on a screen. The compilation featured many photos the Knights had taken during their E-M careers.
Thirteen students were honored at the event for their work in the classroom. Feile, Hosier, Justesen, Marlatt and Wenzel earned high academic distinction for their efforts at Elmwood-Murdock. Anderson, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher, Clements, Nunez, Rikli, Spohr and Wilson earned academic distinction.
