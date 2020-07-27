E-M seniors enjoy graduation event

Hosier presented the valedictory address for the crowd. She told the audience she and all of her classmates had been blessed during their time at Elmwood-Murdock. She said teachers and staff members had given the Knights many valuable lessons about persistence, positive thinking and successful attitudes.

“The environment we are placed in has the greatest impact on who we become,” Hosier said. “The support system we have had at Elmwood-Murdock has been amazing.”

E-M Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said he was thrilled to know seniors would be able to celebrate their achievements together. The district was forced to postpone the original graduation event in May because of coronavirus concerns. School officials spent many hours developing a plan that allowed the Class of 2020 to appear in the gym wearing graduation gowns.

“You don’t know how happy I am to see students and parents back in our school today,” Knippelmeyer said. “To me, graduation is one of the most important events of the school year.”