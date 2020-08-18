E-M students claim national awards

MURDOCK – Three Elmwood-Murdock students recently captured national medals for their work in academic and career pathway contests.
Spencer Koehn, Michael Hynes and Harrison Koehn competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference last month. More than 5,400 students from across the country took part in the virtual event July 7-9. The list of participants included more than 300 students and advisors from Nebraska.
Spencer Koehn, Harrison Koehn and Hynes produced medal-winning efforts during the conference. Spencer Koehn was a senior this past school year and Hynes and Harrison Koehn were both in seventh grade.
Elmwood-Murdock FCCLA Advisor Lisa Hynes said she was pleased with the performances of all three Knights. They continued their strong efforts from earlier in the year at the national conference. All three earned awards in district contests and followed that up with state titles.
“Students qualify for the national conference by competing at the state level,” Hynes said. “At the state level, they must be in first or second place for their event. All three of these students were state champions in their event.”
Alexis Richmond, the Nebraska FCCLA state president for the 2020-21 school year, said she was happy with the way the national conference went. The Chase County student said she and other Nebraska pupils gained a great deal from the virtual activities.
“The Virtual National Leadership Conference was an outstanding example of how we can adapt the ultimate leadership experience to a virtual format,” Richmond said. “From the general sessions and red talks to the expo and networking, the conference provided countless opportunities for personal growth.”
Students competed in more than 30 family and consumer science events during the conference. The activities, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, aim to support student development of their knowledge in topics such as entrepreneurship, fashion design, sports nutrition, culinary arts and early childhood education.
Harrison Koehn captured a fourth-place award in the Teach and Train-Level 1 contest. Spencer Koehn earned a gold medal with an 11th-place showing in the Teach and Train-Level 3 event. Michael Hynes generated an eighth-place honor in the Nutrition and Wellness-Level 1 contest.
Students in the Teach and Train event must demonstrate their ability to explore and experience careers that involve teaching or training. They must prepare a portfolio of their respective teaching or training career for the project. They must also prepare and execute a complete lesson plan and provide an oral presentation to judges.
Students in the Nutrition and Wellness event must track food intake and physical activity for themselves, their family or a community group. Students must use that information to determine goals and strategies for improving the overall health of either themselves or others. Participants are required to prepare a portfolio, visual guides and an oral presentation for judges.
The FCCLA program has more than 182,000 members in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nebraska schools had 213 participants who collected medals during the national conference.
