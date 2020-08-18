E-M students claim national awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Three Elmwood-Murdock students recently captured national medals for their work in academic and career pathway contests.

Spencer Koehn, Michael Hynes and Harrison Koehn competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference last month. More than 5,400 students from across the country took part in the virtual event July 7-9. The list of participants included more than 300 students and advisors from Nebraska.

Spencer Koehn, Harrison Koehn and Hynes produced medal-winning efforts during the conference. Spencer Koehn was a senior this past school year and Hynes and Harrison Koehn were both in seventh grade.

Elmwood-Murdock FCCLA Advisor Lisa Hynes said she was pleased with the performances of all three Knights. They continued their strong efforts from earlier in the year at the national conference. All three earned awards in district contests and followed that up with state titles.

“Students qualify for the national conference by competing at the state level,” Hynes said. “At the state level, they must be in first or second place for their event. All three of these students were state champions in their event.”