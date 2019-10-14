ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock students at all grade levels enjoyed a wide variety of happy activities during Homecoming Week.
The school district held Homecoming festivities Oct. 7-12 in both Elmwood and Murdock. Students at both the elementary and junior/senior high buildings celebrated Retro Day, Beach Day, U.S.A. Day and Salt and Pepper Day during the week. Elementary students dressed up for Twin Day and junior/senior high students had Sorority/Frat Day on Oct. 8.
Cheerleaders visited the elementary school on Oct. 7 and took photos with younger children dressed in Homecoming clothes. High school students enjoyed Beach Day on Oct. 9 by playing blind volleyball in the gym. A large tarp was draped over the net so players could not see what was happening on the other side. They played with a large inflatable beach ball that was designed to look like a volleyball.
Hundreds of students, teachers and staff members filled the elementary gym on the afternoon of Oct. 11 for an all-school pep rally. The event included performances from cheerleaders, hula hoop and balloon picture games and recognition of the six senior Homecoming candidates.
A large crowd attended Thursday night’s Homecoming volleyball match against Sterling. The school held Parents Night activities prior to the varsity match. Students involved in girls golf, girls and boys cross country and volleyball were recognized with their parents at the ceremony.
Students took part in the Homecoming coronation ceremony at halftime of Friday night’s football game in Elmwood. Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen and Katelyn Vogler were Homecoming Queen candidates and Tyler Marlatt, Drake Spohr and Noah Willey were Homecoming King candidates.
The crowd heard short biographies of each student as they walked onto the football field. The audience also watched 2018 Homecoming King Andy Meyer and 2018 Homecoming Queen Sydney Kunz take part in the event.
Justesen was named Homecoming Queen and Spohr was named Homecoming King. Community members took photos with the entire Homecoming Court for several minutes after the coronation ceremony. Justesen made many elementary and middle school students happy by taking a photo with them after the group pictures were completed.
The coronation ceremony took place on a cold night. The temperature had dropped to 32 degrees by halftime of the football game.
High school students enjoyed the Homecoming dance on Saturday night. They spent several hours dancing and listening to music in the high school gym.