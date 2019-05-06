EAGLE - More and more Cass County communities are eliminating tobacco usage in their outdoor recreational areas.
The Village of Eagle has become the latest and seventh county community to kick the habit.
The village’s Board of Trustees in March approved a resolution stating that all recreational areas, parks, playground, pavilions, ball fields and pool in Eagle shall be designated as “tobacco-free” and all tobacco use such as cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipes and chew/dip shall be prohibited.
Signs indicating this are now being installed in those areas, according to Nick Nystrom, village clerk.
The resolution came about through the encouragement of officials of Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands, according to Nystrom.
Travis Moore, board chair, added, “The Village of Eagle would like to thank our partners at Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands for assisting us in making our community facilities tobacco-free and more enjoyable for our residents and visitors. Eagle is committed to providing healthy and clean areas for our citizens, visitors and especially our youth, to enjoy fresh clean outdoor fun.”