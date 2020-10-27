Eagle Raceway bus accident injures two

EAGLE – Two people, including a 17-year-old juvenile from Omaha, were taken to a Lincoln hospital on Friday evening after a bus accident at an event in Eagle.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 8:50 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County Medics, received a report of a bus that struck a barrier at Eagle Raceway.

Upon arrival, a deputy located a school bus, taking part in the Eagle Hollow Haunts, in the middle of the raceway with front left damage.

According to Brueggemann, Mikel E. Jones, 57, of Lincoln, was driving the bus as part of the attraction and took a turn too close to a wall making contact with it. Upon impact, Jones said he fell out of his seat then made an attempt to stop the bus. He complained of chest pain. A passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile from Omaha, complained of back pain, according to Brueggemann.

The rescue personnel from Eagle transported both to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

