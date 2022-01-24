 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagle resident hurt in two-vehicle accident

GREENWOOD – A 32-year-old Eagle resident was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Greenwood fire/rescue personnel, responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 63 and Mill Road shortly before 7:50 a.m.

According to Brueggemann, Micah Henry was traveling north in a 2009 Honda Accord and had slowed down to turn east onto Mill Road when he was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Express van, driven by Christopher Krupka, 27, of Bennett. Both vehicles were considered a total loss, Brueggemann said.

Henry was transported to a hospital for what the sheriff described as minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Krupka was issued a citation for following too close, the sheriff said.

The investigation is complete, the sheriff said.

