Eagle resident involved in accident Friday afternoon

ELMWOOD – Two drivers escaped injury in a two-vehicle accident in central Cass County last Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 4:03 p.m. deputies from his department and Elmwood rescue personnel responded to the accident in the area of 274th Street and Adams Street.

A 2014 Jeep Patriot, driven by Lily Pope, of Eagle, rear ended a Penske truck, driven by Chi Nguyen, 23, of Lincoln, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff, Nguyen was heading westbound and was in the habit of slowing down at upcoming cross streets. Pope said she was also heading west and could not see through a dust cloud and rear ended the truck at the intersection.

Air bags went off on the Jeep, the sheriff said, and both parties signed off after being checked out by the Elmwood squad. Seatbelts were in use and no there were no citations issued, the sheriff said.