Eagle resident to lead natural resources department

LINCOLN – The new director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is from Eagle.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Thomas Riley to lead that agency that manages the state’s most precious natural resource – water -through sound partnerships, cooperation and science-based decision making. Riley’s first day as the new NeDNR director will be November 1 at a salary of $170,000.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help grow Nebraska through the wise stewardship of our abundant natural resources,” Riley said of his appointment.

Riley currently serves as president of the Flatwater Group, a firm with offices in Lincoln and Imperial that specializes in water resources engineering, restoration design and environmental engineering.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience in water resources planning and environmental engineering to the Department of Natural Resources,” Ricketts said. “He has effectively managed a number of large-scale projects, such as hydrologic analyses and flood control efforts. From our family farms to municipal water partners, Tom’s expertise and proven leadership will help Nebraska be a wise steward of our water resources as we grow our state.”