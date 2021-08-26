Eagle residents free girl from burning car

EAGLE – Quick action by two Eagle residents freed a young female from a burning vehicle on Wednesday evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, it was shortly after 8 p.m. when deputies from his department and Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car on fire on 202nd Street just south of Adams Street north of Eagle.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a Honda Civic fully engulfed in a cornfield just east of the roadway, the sheriff said.

Witnesses said they had arrived on the scene to find the car beginning to catch fire. The driver, a 15-year-old female from Lincoln, had escaped the vehicle, but her 12-year-old sister was trapped inside by her seatbelt.

Because of the quick actions of the witnesses Ann Landerfield, 63, and Albert Hesterman, 66, both of Eagle, the seatbelt was able to be cut and the young female was freed from the flaming car, Brueggemann said.

The parents were contacted and the juveniles were transported by Eagle Rescue to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln with minor injuries, Brueggemann said.

At this time it’s believed the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling north on 202nd Street causing it to swerve into the western ditch. The driver then overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle careening into the eastern ditch where it rolled into the cornfield and caught fire, Brueggemann said.

