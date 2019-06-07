EAGLE – A 56-year-old Eagle woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident just west of Eagle on Thursday evening.
Authorities were notified of the accident at approximately 7:12 p.m., according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
This accident occurred at 202nd Street and U.S. Highway 34, about a half-mile west of Eagle.
According to Brueggemann, a 2007 Ford Edge driven by the Eagle woman was traveling west on Hwy. 34 when a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling east and driven by an 89-year-old Eagle man, made a left turn in front of her. The two vehicles collided with the Edge rolling off the roadway and landing upside down.
The female driver was transported to Lincoln’s Bryan West Hospital with what Brueggemann said were non life-threatening injuries.
The names of the two drivers were unavailable at the present time.
Seatbelts were in use and alcohol was not suspected, according to Brueggemann. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies from his department, along with fire and rescue personnel from Eagle, Elmwood and Ashland, and Cass County Paramedics responded to the scene, according to Brueggemann.