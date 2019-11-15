PLATTSMOUTH – Cruizin’ Main, Plattsmouth’s annual autumn car show, will be held next year on Sept. 18, two weeks earlier than in the past, the director of the city’s Chamber of Commerce announced this week.
It will be on the same weekend of the popular Applejack Festival in Nebraska City, which has a car show on the festival’s Sunday schedule, said Cindy Cruse.
The move to an earlier date is an effort to avoid cold weather, a problem that has occurred in recent years, forcing the show’s postponement until a later time, Cruse said.
“It’s always been on the first Friday of October,” she said.
However, the event experienced either rain or unseasonably cold weather on that date the last three years causing the chamber, which sponsors the event, to move it back a week. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate on the rescheduled date causing a reduction of the number of participants by the hundreds.
This year’s event, held on Oct. 11 after being postponed a week, experienced unseasonably cold weather with only an estimated 140 to 150 cars participating, Cruse said.
It was similar last year when a cold rain on the rescheduled date attracted slightly more than 200 vehicles, according to Cruse.
In 2016, the last time there was decent weather on the first Friday in October, more than 700 vehicles participated, she said.
Following this year’s event, numerous car clubs expressed to her concerns about the weather, she added.
What’s more, to postpone the event adds to the hefty amount of preparation work in putting on such a show, Cruse said.
“It’s not as simple as saying, `We’ll just move it to the next week,’” she said.
Fortunately, there are no other car shows scheduled in the immediate area on next year’s date, according to Cruse.
The new date, being on the same weekend as the Applejack’s Sunday car show, would provide car owners with “two shows on one weekend,” Cruse said.
The new date was unanimously approved by the chamber’s Board of Directors, she said.
“I think it will be permanent,” Cruse said of the September timetable.