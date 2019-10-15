PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s Cruizin’ Main, one of the larger car shows in eastern Nebraska, could be moving to an earlier date.
That possibility will be considered over the next few months, following last Friday’s “horribly cold” event that caused a much lower turnout in cars, vendors and spectators, according to Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, which organizes this annual show.
“We will be thinking about it (time change),” she said. “A final decision has to be made by the end of December.”
For the third year in a row, the event had to be postponed a week because of bad weather, with the last two years being held in weather as bad, if not worse, than that which forced the postponement in the first place.
“October has not been a fan of ours,” Cruse said.
Only about 140 to 150 cars showed up at this year’s event, compared to upwards of 700 just a few years back during decent weather, she said.
Cruse mentioned the possibility of holding it on the Friday evening during the Applejack weekend in Nebraska City that features a car show on that Sunday.
It would not be in the summer because of the hot weather, she said.
Despite the cold, there were still enough cars to take up most of Main Street.
Among the car owners was Patrick Spencer of Omaha, who came to this year’s Cruizin’ Main for the first time. It wasn’t really about showing off his classic 1965 Mustang.
“He’s the reason,” Spencer said, pointing to his dad, standing nearby at his car.
He purchased his Mustang a year ago as a way to spend more quality time with his dad, who has long been a car show veteran.
“I did it to make time for him,” Spencer said. “We go to car shows together.”
He looked at some 500 cars over eight months before finding his Mustang on ebay. It was owned by a man in Pennsylvania.
Spencer had seen videos of the car, but didn’t see it in person until it was trucked here.
Ironically, he didn’t want any Mustang when he started his car search.
“There are just too many out there,” Spencer said. “But, something just stuck out about this car, something clicked.”
Jason Stigge had an early Mustang at the show, though it was a convertible. It was also his first time showing a car at the event.
He and his wife have had it for six months.
“She wanted something like this,” Stigge said. “It came out of Hastings, one owner. We love it and take it out for ice cream cruises mostly.”
As in the past, Bill Astley of Plattsmouth came to the show with his pride and joy – a 1958 Ford Skyliner with its retractable roof.
“You won’t see many of these cars,” Astley said. “Ford only made the Skyliner three years. They did it because they could. It was a sales gimmick.”
There is even an international Ford retractable club of which he is a member.
“I drive this a lot,” he said. “I had it in the (Harvest Festival) carnival.”
Various awards were given out.
They were:
People’s Choice – Justin Marsh – 1968 Chevy C-10
Kids Choice – Adam Denio – 1973 Jeep Commando
Mayor’s Choice – Lyle Ostrander 1966 Ford Mustang
Chamber Choice – Dennis Goltz – 1970 Chevy Nova
Despite the low turnout, Cruse didn’t think it was all that bad.
“It was decent. The guys enjoyed it and the band (Hum Dingers) was good.”