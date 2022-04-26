Early voting in Cass County tops 900

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of Cass County voters have already taken advantage of early voting in the May 10 primary.

As of late Tuesday morning, 931 voters have either requested an early voting ballot or voted in person, according to Linn Moore, the county’s election commissioner.

“I think that’s good for being a mid-term election, which is important because most of your county races are in the mid-term,” she said.

There are almost 19,000 registered voters in the county, Moore said.

April 4 was the first day voters could request an early voting ballot mailed to their home, while April 11 was the first day voters could come into her office on East Main Street to vote there, she said.

“People are coming in regularly,” Moore said.

This upcoming Monday will be the last day voters can request an early ballot in the mail, Moore said.

People can vote at her office through May 9.

On May 10, primary day, voters will need to vote at their respective precincts, Moore said.

