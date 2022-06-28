Early voting showed interest in special election

PLATTSMOUTH – Interest seemed high in Cass County for this past Tuesday’s special Congressional election, at least based on early balloting.

As of late Monday, 1,047 ballots were returned to the county’s election office out of 1,230 that were sent out, according to that office.

“That’s not bad, just a little less than the (May 10) primary,” said Linn Moore, election commissioner.

In that election, there were 6,001 ballots cast either in early voting or on primary day, according to her office. That represented nearly 35 percent of the total number of county registered voters of 18,967, a 10 percent increase in turnout from a similar primary four years earlier.

Voters this time selected either Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks or Republican Mike Flood, both state senators, to fill the remaining term of Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned his First Congressional District seat in late March after being convicted in California of one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents about it.

This district represents much of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County.

Ironically, Fortenberry on Tuesday was sentenced by a federal judge to two years of probation, 360 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine on those convictions.

The 61-year-old Republican lawmaker will go down as Nebraska’s first felonious congressman. His current term ends next January.

The Journal was unable to publish Tuesday’s outcome in today’s paper due to press deadlines, but did have them on the paper’s website as soon as they were available. Complete coverage of Tuesday’s special election will be printed in next week’s edition.

