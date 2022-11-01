Easier access to Elmwood Library comng soon

ELMWOOD – A new grant will provide the Elmwood Public Library easier access to those who may need it.

The Midlands Community Foundation has awarded the library a $3,000 grant to help purchase a push-button system on the outdoor entry doors.

“We’re excited,” said Anne Pope, library director. “We’ll go ahead and install it this fall.”

When the button is pushed, the doors will automatically open, especially nice for those who may have found it difficult to open the doors manually, Pope said.

“The doors are fine. The grant will purchase the hardware to automatically open the doors for people,” she said.

Donations from the community will pay the remaining portion of the $6,000 tab, according to Pope.

“We had a lot of community support for this project,” she said. “It’s been amazing.”

Pope praised the foundation for approving the library’s grant application of $3,000.

“They really came through for us.”

This past Monday, the foundation announced the awarding of grants totaling $134,334 to 29 non-profit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties.

Those in Cass County receiving grants include Cass County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for $1,000, Plattsmouth EMS (Emergency Medical Services) for $2,490, Avoca Town Hall and Community Improvements, Inc. for $3,500, and the Heritage House Museum in Weeping Water for $5,200.

“MCF’s grants program is possible because of the generous financial support of those who donate to the community foundation each year,” said Diane Knicky, foundation executive director. “We are pleased to be able to contribute to the missions of these nonprofit organizations, making a significant impact on the lives of those living in the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing our grant dollars in action.”

This is the first of two grant distributions in the foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Feb. 1, 2023, with funds distributed in April.