PLATTSMOUTH – Beginning this Monday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. East Wiles Road will be closed at U.S. Highway 75 for an extended period of time, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the East Wiles Road intersection with that highway, the DOT said.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Hawkins Construction Company of Omaha is the contractor on this project.