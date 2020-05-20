Eastbound I-80 between Greenwood and Gretna closed at 9 p.m. Wednesday
Eastbound I-80 between Greenwood and Gretna closed at 9 p.m. Wednesday

  • Updated
Road construction

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced it will temporarily close eastbound Interstate 80 between Greenwood and Gretna beginning at 9 p.m. this evening (Wed., May 20) until Thursday, May 21.

The closure is necessary so that workers can safely make repairs to a guardrail, which was damaged in a crash on Tuesday.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at the Greenwood exit onto U.S. Highway 6 to Gretna where motorists may re-enter the interstate safely.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully in construction zones. Remember to follow all instructions from posted signs and personnel, put your phone down and buckle up.

