Egg-citement returns to Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – The traditional fun of Easter, which laid an egg last year because of COVID-19, is returning in 2021.

That was certainly true last Saturday when the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce brought back its longtime treat, the Easter Egg Hunt.

That included the return of the Easter Bunny, with local resident Treva Wright doing the honors this year.

“It’s been fun. I’m glad I agreed to do this,” Wright said, adding that some kids petted her costume fur believing it was a real bunny.

Approximately 100 children and their parents took part in the afternoon hunt outside the Heritage House/Kunkel Building.

That’s an average number from past hunts, said April Cover, chamber spokeswoman.

Besides collecting eggs filled with candy, the kids also enjoyed petting and holding real rabbits.

“I love it,” said Kyleena Parnell as she was holding a rabbit.

Though the hunt didn’t take very long, organizers have to get crackin’ well in advance to put on such a show.