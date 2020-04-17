Eight inches of snow falls on Plattsmouth on Thursday

PLATTSMOUTH – Winter returned to Plattsmouth as a late-season storm dumped eight inches of snow beginning Thursday afternoon into early Friday.
“It’s unusual to get that amount of snow this time of year,” said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley. “It wasn’t a huge system, but was a potent one.”
The brunt of the storm seemed to follow a narrow path between Columbus and Omaha, then down south to the Iowa/Missouri border, according to Petersen.
Besides Plattsmouth, Gretna received 8 inches of snow, while Papillion saw 7.9 inches. On the Iowa side, Shenandoah received 6 inches and Clarinda received 8 inches, according to the weather service.
What aided the storm were below-normal temperatures, according to Petersen.
The overnight low Thursday into Friday in Plattsmouth was 29 degrees.
“You usually don’t get it cold enough to force this amount of snow this time of year,” Petersen said.
The snowstorm did cause at least one accident in Cass County.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a one-vehicle rollover occurred in the western portion early Thursday evening. At approximately 7:14 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and the Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to the rollover at the intersection 250th Street and U.S. Highway 34.
A Ford Escape, driven by Timothy Jensen, 31, was heading east on that highway when he lost control from the snowy road conditions, Brueggemann said. Jensen said he was reaching in the back to hand something to his kids when the vehicle was starting to slide, Brueggemann said. The vehicle went into a ditch and rolled over after coming out of the ditch in that intersection. No one was transported to the hospital and no charges are recommended, Brueggemann said. The Investigation is complete.
The snow wasn’t expected to remain on the ground long as noticeably warmer weather was on the horizon.
Friday’s high was to be in the lower 40s with the temps reaching into the low 60s during the weekend and upper 60s to low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!