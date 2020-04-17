Eight inches of snow falls on Plattsmouth on Thursday

A Ford Escape, driven by Timothy Jensen, 31, was heading east on that highway when he lost control from the snowy road conditions, Brueggemann said. Jensen said he was reaching in the back to hand something to his kids when the vehicle was starting to slide, Brueggemann said. The vehicle went into a ditch and rolled over after coming out of the ditch in that intersection. No one was transported to the hospital and no charges are recommended, Brueggemann said. The Investigation is complete.