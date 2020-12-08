 Skip to main content
Elderly Elmwood man injured in Monday traffic accident
bad accident

An elderly Elmwood man was injured on Monday morning when he pulled out in front of an oncoming rock truck on Nebraska Highway 50.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Department/The Journal

WEEPING WATER - An 83-year-old Elmwood man, Norman Brockhoff, was injured in a two-vehicle accident in central Cass County on Monday.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:52 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and Adams Street for an injury accident involving a rock truck and a Ford Taurus.

The 2000 Taurus, driven by Brockhoff, was westbound on Adams when Brockhoff attempted to cross Hwy. 50 and was struck by the northbound rock truck, driven by William Vanarsdale, 59, of Greenwood, according to the sheriff.

Brockhoff was not wearing his seat belt, but his airbag did deploy. He was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extracted, Brueggemann said.

Brockhoff was taken by Life-Net to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for his injuries. Vanarsdale was not injured.

Deputies and Cass County EMS, Weeping Water, Manley, Avoca and Elmwood rescue personnel responded, Brueggemann said.

