Elderly Elmwood man injured in Monday traffic accident

WEEPING WATER - An 83-year-old Elmwood man, Norman Brockhoff, was injured in a two-vehicle accident in central Cass County on Monday.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:52 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and Adams Street for an injury accident involving a rock truck and a Ford Taurus.

The 2000 Taurus, driven by Brockhoff, was westbound on Adams when Brockhoff attempted to cross Hwy. 50 and was struck by the northbound rock truck, driven by William Vanarsdale, 59, of Greenwood, according to the sheriff.

Brockhoff was not wearing his seat belt, but his airbag did deploy. He was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extracted, Brueggemann said.

Brockhoff was taken by Life-Net to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for his injuries. Vanarsdale was not injured.

Deputies and Cass County EMS, Weeping Water, Manley, Avoca and Elmwood rescue personnel responded, Brueggemann said.

