Election 2020 brings out more than 80 percent of Cass County voters
PLATTSMOUTH – All of the ballots in the Cass County general election have been counted.

The results, however, remain unofficial until the State of Nebraska does its canvasing on the ballots from all the counties starting in late November.

“I don’t foresee any changes, but until the state certifies it, I can’t say for sure,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

Following the release of unofficial results after the polls closed on Nov. 3, plus early ballots, her office counted 111 provisional ballots, Moore said. Those were completed and approved by a county canvas board last Friday.

According to the final, but still unofficial, results, there were no changes on how candidates fared. This included what had been a tight race for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat that found incumbent Bryan Clark ahead of challenger Mike Bowman by just two votes following the initial release of votes.

After the provisional ballots were counted, however, Clark ended up winning by 13 votes – 316 to 303.

In the other contested Plattsmouth City Council race, Jim Forrest defeated Jeff Kindig, 328 votes to 230, for the Ward 3 seat that was open due to the retirement of Wanda Wiemer.

Steve Riese (Ward 1) and Terry Kerns (Ward 4) were unopposed in their races.

Of the 18,937 registered county voters, 15,445 ballots were cast, an 82 percent turnout, Moore said.

“Overall, that’s great,” she said.

The following are final, though still unofficial, results from county voters on local, state and national races and amendments/measures.

Municipal

*Louisville Mayor

Rod Petersen (unopposed) – 587 votes

*Louisville City Council – two elected

Jamion Biesterfeld – 419 votes

Martyn Myers – 248 votes

Ron Armbrust – 208 votes

*Weeping Water City Council – two elected

Lawrence Mozena – 373 votes

Sharon Heneger – 319 votes

Timron Gilfert – 163 votes

*Alvo Village Board – two elected

Gary Marcoe – 38 votes

Larry Langer – 31 votes

Karen Morgan – 11 votes

*Avoca Village Board – two elected

Harold Ehmke – 63 votes

Rich Moses – 57 votes

*Cedar Creek Village Board – two elected

Justin Peacock – 255 votes

Fred Brdicko – 221 votes

*Eagle Village Board – three elected

Dan Meier – 309 votes

Jenn Caylor – 267 votes

Travis Moore – 252 votes

Gayle Butch Schukei – 231 votes

Marcus Hochstein – 150 votes

*Elmwood Village Board – two elected

Renee Hollard – 272 votes (only name on ballot)

*Greenwood Village Board – three elected

Roger Kubik – 199 votes

Kevin Gerlach – 196 votes

Lynn Ahlman – 107 votes

Nathan Ahlmam – 76 votes

*Manley Village Board – three elected

Patricia Gruber – 50 votes

Denise Swenson – 49 votes

Phillip Tapp – 41 votes

Adam Goble – 34 votes

Mickey Dalton – 29 votes

*Murdock Village Board – three elected

John Stroy – 133 votes (only name on ballot)

*Murray Village Board – two elected

Donald Strong – 153 votes

George Blessing – 151 votes

*Nehawka Village Board – two elected

Allen Gansemer – 42 votes (only name on ballot)

*South Bend Village Board – two elected

Brad Graham – 37 votes (only name on ballot)

*Union Village Board – three elected

Jeffrey Ruby – 69 votes

Charles Seyler – 66 votes

Laura Lee Hill – 51 votes

School Boards

*Plattsmouth Board of Education – five elected

Brian Harvey – 3,397 votes

Matt Glup – 2,689 votes

Nolan Siemonsma – 2,449 votes

Karen Tesarek-Parsons – 2,371 votes

Ken Winters – 2,300 votes

Jeremey Shuey – 2,267 votes

*Conestoga School Board – three elected

Allison Welch – 1,620 votes

Dean Nickels – 1,376 votes

Candace Kelly – 1,258 votes

Judy Simpson – 1,014 votes

*Elmwood-Murdock School Board – three elected

Jack Backemeyer – 924 votes

Tyson Vogt – 732 votes

Shannon Coleman - 556 votes

Melissa Ross – 466 votes

Kathy Frahm – 431 votes

*Louisville School Board – three elected

John Winkler – 1,214 votes

Ashley Christiansen – 1,056 votes

Jon Simon – 1,000 votes

Gregory Manley – 910 votes

*Weeping Water School Board – four elected

Neil Huskey – 638 votes

Adam Demike – 536 votes

Betty Harms – 530 votes

Jason Brack – 514 votes

Brenda Ferguson – 393 votes

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Dale Sharp (District 1), Dan Henry (District 4) and Duane Murdoch (District 5) were unopposed in their races.

Manley Sales and Use Tax

For - 50 votes, Against – 47 votes

State issues

Proposed Amendment No. 1

For – 9,179 votes, Against – 4,791 votes

Proposed Amendment No. 2

For – 7,755 votes, Against – 5,580 votes

Proposed Amendment 428

For – 11,392, Against – 2,370 votes

Proposed Amendment 429

For – 9,915 votes, Against – 4,449 votes

Proposed Amendment 430

For – 10,031 votes, Against – 4,436 votes

Proposed Amendment 431

For – 10,455 votes, Against – 3,909 votes

National

U.S. President/Vice President

(Republican) Trump/Pence – 10,121 votes

(Democrat) Biden/Harris – 4,737 votes

(Libertarian) Jorgensen/Cohen – 426 votes

U.S. Senate

(Republican) Ben Sasse – 10,493 votes

(Democrat) Chris Janicek - 2,874 votes

(Libertarian) Gene Siadek – 886 votes

U.S. House

(Republican) Jeff Fortenberry – 10,350 votes

(Democrat) Kate Bolz – 4,145 votes

(Libertarian) Dennis Grace – 473 votes

