Election 2020 brings out more than 80 percent of Cass County voters

PLATTSMOUTH – All of the ballots in the Cass County general election have been counted.

The results, however, remain unofficial until the State of Nebraska does its canvasing on the ballots from all the counties starting in late November.

“I don’t foresee any changes, but until the state certifies it, I can’t say for sure,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

Following the release of unofficial results after the polls closed on Nov. 3, plus early ballots, her office counted 111 provisional ballots, Moore said. Those were completed and approved by a county canvas board last Friday.

According to the final, but still unofficial, results, there were no changes on how candidates fared. This included what had been a tight race for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat that found incumbent Bryan Clark ahead of challenger Mike Bowman by just two votes following the initial release of votes.

After the provisional ballots were counted, however, Clark ended up winning by 13 votes – 316 to 303.

In the other contested Plattsmouth City Council race, Jim Forrest defeated Jeff Kindig, 328 votes to 230, for the Ward 3 seat that was open due to the retirement of Wanda Wiemer.