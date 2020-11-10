Election 2020 brings out more than 80 percent of Cass County voters

PLATTSMOUTH – All of the ballots in the Cass County general election have been counted.
The results, however, remain unofficial until the State of Nebraska does its canvasing on the ballots from all the counties starting in late November.
“I don’t foresee any changes, but until the state certifies it, I can’t say for sure,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.
Following the release of unofficial results after the polls closed on Nov. 3, plus early ballots, her office counted 111 provisional ballots, Moore said. Those were completed and approved by a county canvas board last Friday.
According to the final, but still unofficial, results, there were no changes on how candidates fared. This included what had been a tight race for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat that found incumbent Bryan Clark ahead of challenger Mike Bowman by just two votes following the initial release of votes.
After the provisional ballots were counted, however, Clark ended up winning by 13 votes – 316 to 303.
In the other contested Plattsmouth City Council race, Jim Forrest defeated Jeff Kindig, 328 votes to 230, for the Ward 3 seat that was open due to the retirement of Wanda Wiemer.
Steve Riese (Ward 1) and Terry Kerns (Ward 4) were unopposed in their races.
Of the 18,937 registered county voters, 15,445 ballots were cast, an 82 percent turnout, Moore said.
“Overall, that’s great,” she said.
The following are final, though still unofficial, results from county voters on local, state and national races and amendments/measures.
Municipal
*Louisville Mayor
Rod Petersen (unopposed) – 587 votes
*Louisville City Council – two elected
Jamion Biesterfeld – 419 votes
Martyn Myers – 248 votes
Ron Armbrust – 208 votes
*Weeping Water City Council – two elected
Lawrence Mozena – 373 votes
Sharon Heneger – 319 votes
Timron Gilfert – 163 votes
*Alvo Village Board – two elected
Gary Marcoe – 38 votes
Larry Langer – 31 votes
Karen Morgan – 11 votes
*Avoca Village Board – two elected
Harold Ehmke – 63 votes
Rich Moses – 57 votes
*Cedar Creek Village Board – two elected
Justin Peacock – 255 votes
Fred Brdicko – 221 votes
*Eagle Village Board – three elected
Dan Meier – 309 votes
Jenn Caylor – 267 votes
Travis Moore – 252 votes
Gayle Butch Schukei – 231 votes
Marcus Hochstein – 150 votes
*Elmwood Village Board – two elected
Renee Hollard – 272 votes (only name on ballot)
*Greenwood Village Board – three elected
Roger Kubik – 199 votes
Kevin Gerlach – 196 votes
Lynn Ahlman – 107 votes
Nathan Ahlmam – 76 votes
*Manley Village Board – three elected
Patricia Gruber – 50 votes
Denise Swenson – 49 votes
Phillip Tapp – 41 votes
Adam Goble – 34 votes
Mickey Dalton – 29 votes
*Murdock Village Board – three elected
John Stroy – 133 votes (only name on ballot)
*Murray Village Board – two elected
Donald Strong – 153 votes
George Blessing – 151 votes
*Nehawka Village Board – two elected
Allen Gansemer – 42 votes (only name on ballot)
*South Bend Village Board – two elected
Brad Graham – 37 votes (only name on ballot)
*Union Village Board – three elected
Jeffrey Ruby – 69 votes
Charles Seyler – 66 votes
Laura Lee Hill – 51 votes
School Boards
*Plattsmouth Board of Education – five elected
Brian Harvey – 3,397 votes
Matt Glup – 2,689 votes
Nolan Siemonsma – 2,449 votes
Karen Tesarek-Parsons – 2,371 votes
Ken Winters – 2,300 votes
Jeremey Shuey – 2,267 votes
*Conestoga School Board – three elected
Allison Welch – 1,620 votes
Dean Nickels – 1,376 votes
Candace Kelly – 1,258 votes
Judy Simpson – 1,014 votes
*Elmwood-Murdock School Board – three elected
Jack Backemeyer – 924 votes
Tyson Vogt – 732 votes
Shannon Coleman - 556 votes
Melissa Ross – 466 votes
Kathy Frahm – 431 votes
*Louisville School Board – three elected
John Winkler – 1,214 votes
Ashley Christiansen – 1,056 votes
Jon Simon – 1,000 votes
Gregory Manley – 910 votes
*Weeping Water School Board – four elected
Neil Huskey – 638 votes
Adam Demike – 536 votes
Betty Harms – 530 votes
Jason Brack – 514 votes
Brenda Ferguson – 393 votes
Cass County Board of Commissioners
Dale Sharp (District 1), Dan Henry (District 4) and Duane Murdoch (District 5) were unopposed in their races.
Manley Sales and Use Tax
For - 50 votes, Against – 47 votes
State issues
Proposed Amendment No. 1
For – 9,179 votes, Against – 4,791 votes
Proposed Amendment No. 2
For – 7,755 votes, Against – 5,580 votes
Proposed Amendment 428
For – 11,392, Against – 2,370 votes
Proposed Amendment 429
For – 9,915 votes, Against – 4,449 votes
Proposed Amendment 430
For – 10,031 votes, Against – 4,436 votes
Proposed Amendment 431
For – 10,455 votes, Against – 3,909 votes
National
U.S. President/Vice President
(Republican) Trump/Pence – 10,121 votes
(Democrat) Biden/Harris – 4,737 votes
(Libertarian) Jorgensen/Cohen – 426 votes
U.S. Senate
(Republican) Ben Sasse – 10,493 votes
(Democrat) Chris Janicek - 2,874 votes
(Libertarian) Gene Siadek – 886 votes
U.S. House
(Republican) Jeff Fortenberry – 10,350 votes
(Democrat) Kate Bolz – 4,145 votes
(Libertarian) Dennis Grace – 473 votes
