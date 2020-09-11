Election ballot to include gambling issues, but no medical marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Voters in Cass County and all across Nebraska will not be able to vote on whether to legalize medical marijuana in this year’s election.

They will, however, be able to vote on whether to expand gambling in the state.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that three gambling initiatives be placed on the November general election ballot, but that a medical cannabis initiative be withheld.

This decision came after Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen recently announced there were enough valid signatures on a statewide petition to put the cannabis issue on the ballot.

“After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the number and distribution of valid signatures submitted on the petitions meet the statutory requirements for placement of the initiative on the November general election ballot,” Evnen said at the time.

In its opinion on Thursday, the court said the medical marijuana initiative violated “single subject rule,” by not having a “unifying purpose,” according to the state constitution.