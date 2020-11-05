Election ballots still being counted, some results could change, official said

PLATTSMOUTH – Provisional ballots from Tuesday’s general election in Cass County are still being counted as of Thursday and it’s possible some results, especially in close races, could change, the county’s election office said.

A provisional ballot is given when there’s some uncertainty about the eligibility of a voter. The voter is given a regular ballot, but then is put into a different envelope to be reviewed later, according to Lynn Moore, election commissioner.

“We have a lot of provisional ballots,” she said on Thursday morning. “Nothing is official at this point.”

It might not be until late Friday afternoon before Tuesday’s results become more definite, Moore said.

Given the large number of provisional ballots, results of some closer races could change, she said. This includes the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 race that showed incumbent Bryan Clark unofficially having just two more votes than challenger Mike Bowman.

In the Plattsmouth Board of Education race, there were just 20 votes separating Ken Winters (2,073) from Jeremey Shuey (2,053) for the fifth and final seat on the board.