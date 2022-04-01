Election date for vacant Congress seat is June 28

LINCOLN – A special election to fill the Nebraska First Congressional District vacancy will be held June 28.

The date was announced on Friday by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the recommendation of Robert Evnen, Nebraska’s secretary of state. Jeff Fortenberry resigned from that Congressional seat effective on Friday creating the vacancy.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.

According to his office, Evnen, Nebraska’s chief election officer, delivered a letter to the governor on Thursday that not only recommended the June 28 date, but also provided other dates and details based upon a June 28 special election date.

“Nebraska First Congressional District voters will be participating in three elections this year, the statewide primary on May 10, the First Congressional District special election on June 28, and the statewide general election November 8, 2022,” Evnen said in the letter.

According to Evnen, April 22 is the deadline for submission of candidate names and filings fees by only the Republican and Democratic parties for the special election ballot. The same deadline applies to persons who wish to appear on the ballot by petition. Two thousand valid signatures must be submitted by the deadline by anyone who wishes to petition onto the special election ballot.

As in the primary and general elections, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots at the polls on June 28 or to cast ballots early.

Other important dates are:

May 6, the anticipated date Evnen will certify the candidates to be placed on the special election ballot.

May 31, in-office early voting at county election offices begins.

June 10, deadline for mailing early voting ballots to voters who have submitted written requests for same. It is also the last day for voter registration forms to be postmarked, completed at DMV, delivered by certain people to county election offices and submitted online.

June 17 by 6 p.m., last day for in-person voter registration, for receiving an application for early voting ballots to be mailed out to a specific address and for submitting a request for a replacement ballot to be mailed.

June 27, last day for in-person early voting at the county election offices.

June 28, special election day.

For more details about the petition process, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/

