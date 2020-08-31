Election time is approaching with races all over the county

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be at least one new person on the Plattsmouth City Council from this year’s election, as well as a new mayor in Louisville.

Voters will also determine seats on area school boards, and enough signatures have been collected to put the Medical Marijuana Initiative on the ballot.

Local races and issues like these and others will be decided come Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For those who don’t want to wait, however, early voting is an option.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

All Cass County active voters have already received in the mail, or will soon, the opportunity to request an early ballot, according to Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

This ballot will be mailed out in early October to those requesting it, Moore said.

The deadline for voters requesting an early ballot mailed to them is Oct. 23.

Upon receiving the ballot in the mail, the voter has until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to have it back in the county election office, 201 Main St., or in its drop box.