Election time is approaching with races all over the county

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be at least one new person on the Plattsmouth City Council from this year’s election, as well as a new mayor in Louisville.
Voters will also determine seats on area school boards, and enough signatures have been collected to put the Medical Marijuana Initiative on the ballot.
Local races and issues like these and others will be decided come Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For those who don’t want to wait, however, early voting is an option.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
All Cass County active voters have already received in the mail, or will soon, the opportunity to request an early ballot, according to Linn Moore, county election commissioner.
This ballot will be mailed out in early October to those requesting it, Moore said.
The deadline for voters requesting an early ballot mailed to them is Oct. 23.
Upon receiving the ballot in the mail, the voter has until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to have it back in the county election office, 201 Main St., or in its drop box.
“I would suggest sending them back quickly, so we can get the processing going in a timely manner,” Moore said.
Voters must also sign their name on the ballot envelope when returning, she added.
“If they aren’t signed, the ballot won’t be counted,” Moore said.
Early ballots must be returned by mail or in person to the election office, not the county courthouse, she said.
The first day for in-person early voting at the election office is Oct. 5.
Those interested in being a write-in candidate have until Oct. 23 to file a notarized affidavit and filing fee. Otherwise, their votes will not be counted, Moore said.
That is also the deadline date for in-person voter registration.
Local races include four seats on the Plattsmouth City Council, which consists of eight members representing four wards (two from each ward).
Wards 1 and 4 have incumbents Steve Riese and Terry Kerns, respectively, running unopposed.
Sean Minahan and Morgan Muller, who also serve wards 1 and 4, respectively, are not up for election this year.
Wards 2 and 3 have contested races.
Ward 2 incumbent Bryan Clark is being challenged by Mike Bowman. In Ward 3, Jeff Kindig is facing off against Jim Forrest.
Whoever wins that race will be a new person on the council, since the current Ward 3 representative, Wanda Wiemer, is not seeking re-election.
Jeanie Brookhouser and Doug Derby, who serve in wards 2 and 3, respectively, are not up for election this year.
Rod Petersen is running unopposed for Louisville mayor. The current mayor, Roger Behrns, is not seeking re-election.
Three candidates are running for two seats on the Louisville City Council, and also for the Weeping Water City Council.
School board elections on the ballot include Plattsmouth, Louisville, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water.
County commissioners Dale Sharp, Dan Henry and Duane Murdoch are running unopposed in their respective districts.
Voters will also select their choice for U.S. senator, 1st District House of Representatives and U.S. president.
Concerning the sufficient number of petition signatures for medical marijuana, Evnen said, “After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the number and distribution of valid signatures submitted on the petitions meet the statutory requirements for placement of the initiative on the November general election ballot.”
At least 122,325 valid signatures were required to add the petition question to the 2020 general election ballot. Signatures of more than five percent of registered voters were collected in 48 of the state’s 93 counties. This meets the distribution requirement for counties for an initiative petition, Evnen said.
To see all the local, state and federal races that will be on the county ballots, go to the county election website at www.cassne.org.
