Electronic recycling, city cleanup in Weeping Water on April 24

WEEPING WATER – Don’t know what to do with those unused, unwanted electronics around the house?

An electronic recycling event in Weeping Water on Saturday, April 24, is the proper answer.

“We don’t want them in the landfill,” said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.

But, that’s not all.

The City of Weeping Water is also holding its annual spring city cleanup on April 24 during the same time at the same place.

Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the city ball field, 503 W. H St. The electronics recycling event will be held on the west side of the field with the cleanup event on the east side.

At the electronics event, the public is invited to bring any electronics, large and small appliances, equipment or metals for recycling or refurbishing. However, there will be a limit of two large appliances per household.

The event is for Cass County residents only and no commercial quantities.