Electronic recycling, city cleanup in Weeping Water on April 24

WEEPING WATER – Don’t know what to do with those unused, unwanted electronics around the house?
An electronic recycling event in Weeping Water on Saturday, April 24, is the proper answer.
“We don’t want them in the landfill,” said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.
But, that’s not all.
The City of Weeping Water is also holding its annual spring city cleanup on April 24 during the same time at the same place.
Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the city ball field, 503 W. H St. The electronics recycling event will be held on the west side of the field with the cleanup event on the east side.
At the electronics event, the public is invited to bring any electronics, large and small appliances, equipment or metals for recycling or refurbishing. However, there will be a limit of two large appliances per household.
The event is for Cass County residents only and no commercial quantities.
The following items will have an environmental fee: bulk alkaline batteries, $1.50 per pound; all styles of televisions, including flat screens, as well as CRT monitors will be charged from $20 to $50 and upwards based on screen size.
Items to be collected at no charge include: computers (desktops, laptops/tablets), flat screen computer monitors, keyboards and mice, network equipment, servers, modems, small copiers, printers, fax machines, cameras, cell phones, communication devices, electronic toys, projectors, sound equipment, video equipment, stereos, DVD players, games, rechargeable batteries, home and car audio equipment, wire, cables, microwaves, toasters, vacuums, washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, freezers, power tools, lawn equipment, snow blowers, chainsaws, water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces and more. Please drain equipment of oil.
Behrns requests that all participants stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove their items. She also asks all people to wear masks.
At the city cleanup, participants can bring furniture and outdoor items like lawn mowers and grills.
However, paint, tires and batteries will not be accepted, as well as hazardous materials.
The fees will be $10 for a car load and $25 for pickups and trailers.
“This is an opportunity to clean their property,” City Clerk Linda Fleming said.