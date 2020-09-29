Electronic recycling event attracts good participation

PLATTSMOUTH - They came by the hundreds in all shapes and sizes.
And when they were gone, a big relief was had by all.
It was the electronic recycling event in Plattsmouth last Saturday, sponsored by Keep Cass County Beautiful and Cross Electronic Recycling.
“We had a lot of people thank us for doing this,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director. “We had very good participation.”
An estimated 80 to 85 households brought electronics to be recycled, she said.
Among them was Sharon Watkins of Plattsmouth, who participated for the first time.
“It’s absolutely wonderful for them doing this,” Watkins said as volunteers took items out of her vehicle. “It sure helps the environment.”
Indeed, recycling such things as computers, printers, televisions and the like helps reduce items dumped into landfills and preserves resources that can be reused again, she said.
That’s a good idea, added Mike Lundberg of rural Plattsmouth, who also brought items for recycling.
“Everything I’ve got is still usable,” he said. “It’s better than dumping it.”
Behrns said, “That’s our aim and goal for having this event, so that we can recycle these things responsibly.”
The collection was held in the parking lot of the local V.F.W. headquarters and cars lined up well before the 9 a.m. start, Behrns said.
Besides stuff collected from local folks, much was also brought up from Union, which had a recent village-wide cleanup that was sponsored by the group Union United.
According to Behrns, there were 51 televisions collected, 34 computers and 24 printers. Other totals included nine CRT (cathode ray tube) monitors, 14 LCD monitors, 11 phones, 17 pieces of office equipment, 26 small appliances, seven microwaves, 22 video players, 12 modems and routers, 11 satellite and dish receivers, eight heaters, 28 speakers, seven stereos, 16 radios, eight fans, eight vacuum cleaners, 17 bags of cables and cords, and many other items.
Needless to say, when the event ended, the collection truck was filled, Behrns said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the participants were asked to stay in their vehicles, while the volunteers, wearing masks, removed the items from the vehicles.
“I think it’s great,” said Plattsmouth resident Dave Shorney, who brought items to the event.
Afterwards, the items were transported to the Omaha-based Cross recycling center where workers will wipe away all data from computers and laptops, then refurbish as many items as possible to be resold, according to Behrns. There’s even an on-site store, especially popular with college students looking for good and inexpensive reusable computers and laptops, Behrns said.
Items that can’t be refurbished are taken apart with plastics, metals, etc., sold to other recycling firms.
“They make sure it doesn‘t go to a landfill,” Behrns said.
The next electronic recycling event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Large appliances and other items like power tools and lawn equipment will also be accepted, Behrns said.
There will, however, be no household hazardous waste collection event in the county this year because of a backlog of delayed events elsewhere from the virus, Behrns said.
