Electronic recycling event attracts good participation

The collection was held in the parking lot of the local V.F.W. headquarters and cars lined up well before the 9 a.m. start, Behrns said.

Besides stuff collected from local folks, much was also brought up from Union, which had a recent village-wide cleanup that was sponsored by the group Union United.

According to Behrns, there were 51 televisions collected, 34 computers and 24 printers. Other totals included nine CRT (cathode ray tube) monitors, 14 LCD monitors, 11 phones, 17 pieces of office equipment, 26 small appliances, seven microwaves, 22 video players, 12 modems and routers, 11 satellite and dish receivers, eight heaters, 28 speakers, seven stereos, 16 radios, eight fans, eight vacuum cleaners, 17 bags of cables and cords, and many other items.

Needless to say, when the event ended, the collection truck was filled, Behrns said.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the participants were asked to stay in their vehicles, while the volunteers, wearing masks, removed the items from the vehicles.

“I think it’s great,” said Plattsmouth resident Dave Shorney, who brought items to the event.

“We had very good participation,” Behrns said.