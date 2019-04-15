WEEPING WATER – Dozens of people have annually taken advantage of the Cass County electronic recycling events, according to an organizer, and the first one this year is coming soon.
County residents can bring electronic items to Weeping Water on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful. The recycling site will be at 503 West H St. with the entrance at the west part of the ballfield, she said.
“We usually get 50 to 60 participants,” Behrns said.
Her organization works with Cross Electronic Recycling of Omaha in offering these events to the county.
“We have three scheduled this spring,” Behrns said. “Besides Weeping Water, we’ll have one at Beaver Lake on May 18 and in Eagle on June 8.”
The following items will be collected at no charge: computers; flat screen monitors, desktops, laptops and tablets; keyboards and mice,
network equipment, servers, modems; copiers, printers, fax machines;
cameras, cell phones, communication devices; electronic toys, projectors, sound equipment; video equipment, stereos, DVD players, games; rechargeable batteries, toner cartridges; home and car audio equipment, wire, cables; microwaves, toasters, vacuums, washers, dryers; refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, freezers; power tools, lawn equipment, snow blowers, chainsaws; water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces and more
The following items will have an Environmental Fee:
Bulk alkaline batteries: $1.50 per pound;
All styles of televisions and monitors: CRT and flat screen:
$20 up to 20”, $30 up to 30”, $40 up to 40”, $50 up to 50”, and so forth.
Fee is calculated by screen size and measured diagonally.
Event open to Cass County residents only; no commercial quantities.
Keep Cass County Beautiful will pay half of the recycling fee of
one item per household up to a total of $500 for the collection. All data is securely erased.
All items are used to provide vocational training and job experience for disadvantaged men and women at the Cross Training Center.