Electronic recycling event in Eagle on Aug. 22

EAGLE – Eagle will host Cass County’s first electronic recycling event of the year on Saturday, Aug. 22.

It will be held at 540 C St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Though it will be held in Eagle, it’s open to all county residents, said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, a sponsor of the event.

Residents are encouraged to bring electronics, large and small appliances, equipment or metals for recycling or refurbishing, she said.

Most items will be collected at no charge, but there will be environmental fees for bulk alkaline batteries ($1.50 per pound), and all styles of televisions, including flat screens, from $20 to $50 based on screen sizes and measured diagonally.

KCCB, however, will pay half of a fee on one item per household. KCCB members will have one fee item free.

Residents are requested to drain any equipment that has oil.

For safety concerns, residents will be asked to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask during any transaction, Behrns said.

No commercial quantities, she added.

A similar event is coming to Plattsmouth in September, Behrns said.