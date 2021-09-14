Electronic recycling event in Plattsmouth on Sept. 25

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s time to dispose of those old electronic items the proper way.

Keep Cass County Beautiful will hold another electronic recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking of the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters, 510 First Ave.

The event is open to Cass County residents only, no commercial quantities.

Among the many items to be collected at no charge are computers, desktops, laptops and tablets; flat screen computer monitors, keyboards and mice; copiers, printers, fax machines, cameras, cell phones, electronic toys, projectors, stereos, small appliances, cables, microwaves, vacuums and more.

Items that will have an environmental fee are bulk alkaline batteries, televisions and CRT monitors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.