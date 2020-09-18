Electronic recycling event in Plattsmouth on Sept.26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Got any old electronics around the house you don’t know what to do with?

Don’t think of dumping them, think recycling.

Keep Cass County Beautiful will hold its fall recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Plattsmouth V.F.W. parking lot, 510 First Ave.

Although the event is being held in Plattsmouth, it’s available to all county residents, said Linda Behrns, executive director of KCCB, a sponsor of the event.

“Residents are encouraged to bring any electronics, small appliances of all kinds, microwaves, vacuums, working or not, for recycling or refurbishing,” she said.

No large appliances or large outdoor equipment, however, will be accepted due to limited space, Behrns said. Also, no commercial quantities, she added.

Most items will be collected at no charge with the exception of bulk alkaline batteries, CRT monitors, all styles of televisions including flat screens, from $20 to $60 based on screen sizes measured diagonally.

To encourage recycling, KCCB will pay half the fee of one item per household. KCCB members will pay no fee for one item.