WEEPING WATER – Farmers who may be considering a Marketing Assistance Loan to assist with farm financing for 2018 should visit the Cass County Farm Service Agency, FSA, as soon as possible to begin the application process.
That’s the advice from Cass County FSA Executive Director Dan Nannen, who added that these loans provide producers with interim financing after harvest to help them meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are typically at harvest-time lows.
“Marketing Assistance Loans offer short-term financing at a reasonable interest rate,” Nannen said. “It can be a useful tool to meet immediate financing needs and income balancing goals.”
These loans are available for feed grains, soybeans and other oilseeds, wheat, pulse crops, wool, honey and other commodities, he said. The loan rates for key commodities in Cass County are $1.90/bushel for corn and $4.87/bushel for soybeans. The November MAL interest rate was 3.625 percent.
“For Cass County FSA to best serve those interested in marketing assistance loans for the current calendar year, producers should schedule a loan appointment prior to Dec. 15, 2018,” Nannen said.
To be eligible for a marketing assistance loan, producers must have a beneficial interest in the commodity. They also must comply with conservation and wetland protection requirements, submit an acreage report to account for all cropland on the farm and meet adjusted gross income limitations. Other stipulations apply. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 402-267-2015, Ext. 2.