Elmwood establishes community foundation

ELMWOOD - The Elmwood Community Foundation, formed in December 2021, has now been established as an affiliated fund of the Midlands Community Foundation that serves all of Sarpy and Cass counties.

The Elmwood foundation supports activities that seek improvements in civic pride, culture, education, health and human services in the community and surrounding areas.

The foundation strives to make it easy and simple for donors to support areas of interest in the communities where they live.

Donations can be given to an unrestricted general fund, a designated fund, a field of interest fund, a donor advised fund or to a scholarship fund.

Since the inception, two designated funds have been established under the Elmwood Community Foundation – the American Legion Frisbee-Eidenmiller-McCaig Post 247 and the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation.

“We are proud to be able to preserve our community’s history, while providing local donors with a resource to achieve their charitable giving goals and to support and enrich our local community for generations to come,” said Kurk Shrader, president of the Elmwood Community Foundation Board.

To learn more about this foundation or to make a tax-deductible charitable donation, visit www.MidlandsCommunity.org or call 402-991-8027.

