Elmwood foundation finishes pair of educational projects

The first project focused on a writing curriculum for area students. Teachers at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School came together last summer to develop the curriculum. Students then field tested it in the Fall 2019 semester through an after-school writing club. Students also came to Aldrich’s house in Elmwood in December to learn more about the author and to put their writing skills into action.

Shrader said the foundation will use the curriculum this summer at a writing camp. Activities will take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. each day from June 15-18 for students in grades 3-6. Families may contact Shrader at kurkshrader@gmail.com for an application form.

Foundation members created traveling trunks that contained Aldrich-related materials for their second project. They filled the trunks with curriculum materials designed to help local residents and teachers provide quality instruction to students. They included educational items to help children learn about reading, writing, literature, the Homestead Movement in Nebraska and Aldrich’s life.

Shrader said the foundation provided the trunks to several schools this spring for field-testing purposes. Elementary schools in the Elmwood-Murdock, Dorchester and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer districts and a homeschool teacher used the trunks throughout the semester.