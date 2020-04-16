Elmwood foundation finishes pair of educational projects

ELMWOOD – Students across Nebraska will be able to learn more about one of the state’s most famous authors through the work of an Elmwood foundation.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader announced that the organization had completed work on a pair of Aldrich Literacy Project programs. Money from a Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) grant helped fund summer writing camps and traveling trunks for students.
“The Aldrich Foundation is excited to introduce students to Mrs. Aldrich,” Shrader said. “Whether it’s through writing camps and/or traveling trunks, we are committed to making sure the next generation is aware of Mrs. Aldrich’s literary significance by providing activities and resources to assist teachers and parents.
“This would not have been possible if it hadn’t been for the $1,200 grant we received last May from the national society Daughters of the American Revolution.”
The Omaha-based Mary Katharine Goddard Chapter of the national D.A.R. presented the grant with the intention of helping the foundation develop educational curriculum and extended classroom activities. The projects had a primary goal of promoting reading and writing lessons through the study of the life and works of Aldrich, who wrote many of her notable stories while living in Elmwood.
The first project focused on a writing curriculum for area students. Teachers at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School came together last summer to develop the curriculum. Students then field tested it in the Fall 2019 semester through an after-school writing club. Students also came to Aldrich’s house in Elmwood in December to learn more about the author and to put their writing skills into action.
Shrader said the foundation will use the curriculum this summer at a writing camp. Activities will take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. each day from June 15-18 for students in grades 3-6. Families may contact Shrader at kurkshrader@gmail.com for an application form.
Foundation members created traveling trunks that contained Aldrich-related materials for their second project. They filled the trunks with curriculum materials designed to help local residents and teachers provide quality instruction to students. They included educational items to help children learn about reading, writing, literature, the Homestead Movement in Nebraska and Aldrich’s life.
Shrader said the foundation provided the trunks to several schools this spring for field-testing purposes. Elementary schools in the Elmwood-Murdock, Dorchester and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer districts and a homeschool teacher used the trunks throughout the semester.
“With their feedback, the trunks will be updated and ready for distribution this fall,” Shrader said. “Homeschool groups and/or parents who are providing instruction to their children because of the COVID-19 virus could utilize the trunks now.”
Hundreds of children across Nebraska will have access to the trunks during the 2020-21 school year. The items will help students learn about the many contributions Aldrich made to the literature profession during her lifetime.
Aldrich lived in Elmwood from 1909-45 and was a proud supporter of the town. She used it as the location for many of her short stories and novels.
Aldrich became a world-famous author and had her work translated into dozens of languages. Her stories appeared in many prominent publications such as “Saturday Evening Post,” “Cosmopolitan” and “Ladies Home Journal.” She also had multiple books published during her lifetime.
The D.A.R. began the educational grants program in 2010. Members wanted to help children across the United States learn more about core school subjects such as reading, writing and history.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members provided a detailed grant proposal to the D.A.R. last year. They explained how their writing curriculum and traveling trunk initiatives would benefit students throughout Nebraska.
D.A.R. representatives announced in July 2019 that they had selected the Elmwood foundation for the $1,200 grant. That allowed foundation members to proceed with their projects.
The D.A.R. was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and encourage better educational opportunities for children in the country. There are currently 185,000 members and 3,000 chapters worldwide.
