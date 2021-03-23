Elmwood grad receives high honors at Bemidji school

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Lauren Justesen from Elmwood earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 428 students earned fall 2020 President's List honors from the university.
