Elmwood Library seeks handicapped-accessible door

ELMWOOD – Officials of the Elmwood Library are taking steps to address a need for many of its patrons.

With an increased number of patrons in the community with mobility issues, the library board has decided to install an automated handicap door, said Library Director Anne Pope.

“Currently, if someone needs assistance to get into the library, they have to get the attention of a staff member to help hold the door,” she said. “If we’re working in the back, or helping someone on a computer, employees might not immediately see that person needing help at the entrance. It makes us feel terrible to think that those persons have just as much right to utilize a public space, but are dependent upon us to do so.”

The library has already received some generous donations to the project, she said.

Elmwood’s St. Paul’s Methodist Church, the Christian Women’s Fellowship at the Elmwood Christian Church, and the local Vacation Bible School kids have given money towards fulfilling the library’s goal of $6,000, Pope said.

There’s even a collection jar at the Bits and Pieces Thrift Store, she said.

The staff is waiting to hear back on grant applications for funding, and Pope estimates the library is halfway towards their goal.

“The monetary gifts that we’ve received so far were completely unsolicited,” she said. “These groups heard we were working to make their library more accessible to people who have special needs. They came up to me and asked, ‘How can we help?’ It’s been amazing!”

The library continues to accept donations and can be reached at 402-994-4125 or by email at elmwoodlibrary@outlook.com.

They hope the new door can be installed this fall, Pope said.