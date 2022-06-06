Elmwood man suffers head injury in Saturday accident

ELMWOOD – An Elmwood man suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 7:35 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Elmwood rescue personnel, responded to a single-vehicle injury accident on Adams Street between two and three miles west of Elmwood.

Contact was made with the injured party at a residence in the 400 block of West D Street in Elmwood.

According to the sheriff, Curt S. Owens, 32, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was traveling east on Adams in his 2021 Jeep Wrangler when he reportedly struck either a bump or hole in the road.

This caused a passenger, Adam Offner, 43, of Elmwood, to fall backwards and strike his head on the tailgate of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

Offner was riding in the rear of the vehicle, where there was not an actual seat at the time. As a result, Offner was unrestrained, though he was not ejected, Brueggemann said.

Offner was transported by the Elmwood personnel to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln for treatment of a head injury.

No one else was injured in the incident, Brueggemann said.

